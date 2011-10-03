Hamlet provides quality control for BBC World

UK versioning, localization and media supply services expert TVT has selected Hamlet's DigiScope DS900 to monitor SD and HD signals for encoding closed captions at BBC World. Launched earlier this year at NAB, the DigiScope DS900 is a 1U, half rack enclosure, with the capacity to provide simultaneous monitoring of up to four channels of 3G, HD or SD SDI inputs, with EYE pattern if required.

It was chosen because BBC World required a scope capable of handling both HD and SD signals as well as multiple signals from different feeds. It also needed the ability to access real-time information about the feeds remotely. The kit was installed at TVT in May 2011 and has already been used for troubleshooting complex signal issues between the UK and U.S.