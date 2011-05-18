Haivision to introduce Furnace modules at BroadcastAsia

At BroadcastAsia2011, Haivision will demonstrate Version 6 of the Furnace IP video system that enables clients to capture and distribute synchronized, multistream video content.

New features include VF Recorder and VF Publisher modules. VF Recorder is enhanced to support recording and review of up to four simultaneous video streams associated within a combined video asset. During the recording, real-time metadata can be applied (HotMarks) to all streams either through the user interface or as triggered by third-party control systems. HotMarks enable viewers to search for and jump to specific tagged events quickly. The VF Publisher module establishes automated content ingest and publishing. After a record process, users can instantly assign content to specific groups, make the content available within the Web portal, e-mail links to specific users or groups or deposit the content into third-party systems for further editing.