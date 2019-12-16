GV’s Morpheus Supports MediaHub Australia’s Automation Transition

INGLEBURN, AUSTRALIA—Media-Hub Australia is a leading broadcast services provider to Australian and international broadcast industries. Among the company’s current service offerings are media asset management, managed archive storage, VOD and transcoding services, audio description and closed caption insertion, connectivity, pass-through channel capabilities, 24/7 master control and NOC facilities, live television and radio streaming and in-house coding solutions.

Grass Valley’s Morpheus Automation system allows MediaHub Australia to integrate its playout automation into its total business infrastructure.

With consumers firmly taking charge of how and when they engage with content, broadcasters, media organizations and service providers need the agility to quickly respond to what audiences demand.

To ensure our operations are optimized to easily deliver highly adaptive services, we decided to deploy Grass Valley’s Morpheus Automation and server playout system. Grass Valley custom designed workflows to meet our unique needs and help as we transitioned to a bespoke business model.

OUR KIND OF SYSTEM

Grass Valley’s Morpheus Automation is a scalable playout automation solution for multichannel and multiscreen environments with support for everything from small, single-channel systems up to very large multichannel, without compromising reliability. Morpheus’ modular architecture allows us to build the perfect system based on the services and components we need for playout. Varied modes of redundancy allow any price point and functionality requirement to be met.

The Morpheus platform also has easy-to-use interfaces providing operators with access to complex functions, while a selection of plug-ins enhances system functionality. Thanks to Morpheus, we can easily integrate our playout automation into our total business infrastructure, including traffic, MAM, OTT delivery and more.

Grass Valley is strongly positioned to help our business meet any challenge the market throws at us. We have a close working relationship built over many years with them, so the Grass Valley team has a unique understanding of how our operation works and what our specific needs are.

At MediaHub, we pride ourselves in leading the way when it comes to broadcast services and we strive to stay cutting edge. Thanks to Grass Valley, we have cemented our position as market leaders with our radical new approach of per channel count model that keeps us and our customers one step ahead of the ever-shifting topography of the media industry.

Alan Sweeney is CEO of MediaHub Australia with more than 35 years experience as an executive, including 18 in media. For more information, visit www.mediahubaustralia.com.au.

For more information on Grass Valley, visit www.grassvalley.com.