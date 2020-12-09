Guntermann & Drunck Debuts RemoteAccess-GATE KVM Platform

SIEGEN, Germany—Guntermann & Drunck has announced the release of the RemoteAccess-GATE, a stand-alone device that enables customers to remotely operate KVM systems via LAN, WAN and the internet.

The RemoteAccess-GATE provides unblocked, BIOS-level access to connected computers worldwide, per G&D. This allows for remote operation from remote locations and improves IT support and collaboration between employees, the company said.

The RemoteAccess-GATE supports 4K and UHD resolutions with a 4:2:2 sampling rate, as well as HD resolutions up to 1920x1200 at 60 Hz with a 4:4:4 color depth. It uses HDMI video signals and embedded HDMI audio. There are also adapters for VGA, DVI, Mini DisplayPort and USB-C. USB data can be transferred from the remote workstation via RemoteAccess-GATE and the KVM installation to a local computer using additional hardware.

The new G&D unit also provides configurable bandwidths to work over the internet, LAN or WAN and to enable remote IT support at any time. The device can connect a single remote computer or an entire KVM system, according to G&D. Up to eight users can access it simultaneously. Configuration is possible via HTML browser or the serial service interface.

In addition, G&D provided the RemoteACESS-GATE with AES encryption, IP access control, user and group permissions, KVM session encryption and other security features.