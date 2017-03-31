Grass Valley Unveils LDX 82 Series Cameras

MONTREAL—Grass Valley has developed a quartet of new models for its new LDX 82 series of cameras. Each LDX 82 model offers sensitivity in all HD formats, including 1080p, a wide color gamut and GV’s Extended Dynamic Range (XDR) operations with a full 15 F-stops, but also provides varying levels of operational flexibility depending on production need. The four models of the LDX 82 series include the LDX 82 Flex, Premiere, Elite and WorldCam.

The LDX 82 Flex is the entry-level model, featuring single format 1080i or 720p acquisition. The Premiere, meanwhile, can switch between 1080i and 720p and features the Content Equalizer for alterations to crispness in the shadows, mid-tones and highlights independently.

The LDX 82 Elite also has the ability to switch between 1080i and 720p, but also adds 1080PsF as an option. Its features include PowerCurves for shooting under challenging conditions and Color Protect for correcting of lighting issues. The LDX WorldCam incorporates all the features of the Elite model, but adds 1080p.

Each LDX 82 camera model leverages the Xensium-FT CMOS imager for better sensitivity, higher resolution and extended dynamic range.