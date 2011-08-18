Grass Valley To Show Workflow Improvements at IBC

Grass Valley will make several announcements at IBC, including a new 3G Transmission system that eliminates the triax/fiber cable challenge of outside broadcasts.

Grass Valley 3G Triax and 3G Fiber systems have now been combined without converters in the new high-performance 3G Transmission camera system (introduced at NAB). 3G Transmission allows production companies to use fiber or triax, whichever is convenient for them, without compromising quality or functionality.

The company will also demonstrate how users can combine production tools, device control and asset management into workflows and user interfaces that precisely match their needs, based on a powerful Service Oriented Architecture.

This offers each user the tools they need for each task, with seamless and stable interconnection across a broad network of devices, from Grass Valley and other vendors supporting standard open architectures. This flexibility is extended to Ignite, the production automation environment.