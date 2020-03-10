Grass Valley to Feature Cloud-Native, Virtualized Systems at 2020 NAB Show

MONTREAL—Grass Valley plans to unveil new cloud-native solutions that drive efficiency and flexibility in live production environments and virtualized systems to leverage commodity hardware at the 2020 NAB Show.

The convention, the first major public appearance for the company since Black Dragon Capitol announced its intention to buy Grass Valley, gives the company a forum to showcase how it has continued to develop IP-based solutions to simplify workflows. It also marks Grass Valley’s departure from South Hall and a move to a new Central Hall location in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“We are especially excited about this year’s NAB Show and for the opportunity to show how Grass Valley is strongly placed to accelerate the pace of industry transformation,” said Tim Shoulders, GV president.

“At our new booth location in Central Hall, we will deliver on years of innovation and focus on driving an all-IP future with key initiatives that allow our customers to improve flexibility and efficiency by migrating to software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms. At the same time, we’ll continue to demonstrate the levels of reliability and high performance in our hardware solutions that customers have come to expect of the Grass Valley brand.”

The company’s new product introductions planned for the 2020 NAB Show include:

GV Stratus One Pro, a new media asset management, ingest, playout, storage and editing system for high-end broadcast applications;

GV Orbit, a solution that simplifies IP network deployment delivering system-wide control and device discovery;

GV Pace, a production automation control environment with tablet-based automation assisted control for live, unscripted productions to improve viewer engagement

The company will also highlight its end-to-end HDR production chain for live remote production workflows.

In addition, the booth will feature a live stage where Grass Valley customers and technology experts can offer their insights.

Grass Valley is a Silver sponsor of the NAB Show’s Esports Experience in the North Hall and a Gold sponsor of the 2020 Devoncroft Executive Summit, during which Shoulders will speak.

Grass Valley employees will speak at:

“The #GALSNGEAR NAB Show Live!” panel, featuring Claudia Souza, director of global business development, advanced technology (April 21, 8:30-10 a.m.)

“Is Tech Transforming Story?” featuring Lariss Goerner, director of advanced live solutions (April 21, 1:30-2:10 p.m.)

“Next Steps of Broadcast Camera Integration into Full IP Infrastructures” delivered by Klaus Weber, principal camera solutions and technology (BEIT Conference, April 22, 3:20-3:45 p.m.)

Grass Valley will be located at booth C1707 throughout the 2020 NAB Show, April 18-22, in Las Vegas.