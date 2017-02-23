Grass Valley Launches Mync Personal Content Management Tool

MONTREAL—Grass Valley is getting ready to release a personal content management tool designed specifically for the Edius editing system, the Mync. Replacing the previous GV Browser application that was used with the Edisu, GV will offer the Mync in two scalable package types, the Mync Basic and Mync Standard.

Edius Mync Basic is a downloadable application that is designed to provide format support for media playback and content organization. The Edius Mync Standard, meanwhile, features more functionality, including storyboard video editing and advanced content management features for digital photographers, web content creators and video editors. The Mync Standard will be bundled with the Edius Pro and Edius Workgroup platforms. Both versions of the Mync serve as a universal media player and can automatically organize content.

Grass Valley plans to make the Mync platforms available as of March 1.