Grass Valley Launches iTX On-Demand

MONTREAL—With on-demand viewing becoming a bigger trend, Grass Valley has announced the release of its iTX On-Demand platform. This video-on-demand (VOD)/OTT system automates the VOD process with the goal of reducing prep time for both pre-recorded and live productions; the system is available as an option with GV’s iTX Integrated Playout platform or third-party playout systems.

The iTX system contains all the assets for VOD work orders, allowing tasks to be automatically performed in parallel with linear production workflow. This includes adding or removing commercials, promotions and programming, inserting dedicated branding, watermarks and captioning. Broadcast masters are then transcoded to create different VOD versions in parallel, with specific metadata for different platforms.

The process can be started in advance for pre-recorded shows, which allows broadcasters to publish content to multiple platforms in advance of playout. For live shows, broadcasters can generate on-demand versions as the show is airing, according to GV.

GV will showcase the iTX On-Demand platform at its NAB Show booth, SL106.