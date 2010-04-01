Grass Valley increases camera flexibility

At the 2010 NAB Show, Grass Valley will show the increased flexibility of its cameras, including a fiber transmission system that carries 1080p 3Gb/s signals from the camera to the base station and into the production network and a new 3-D software enhancement of its standard camera control panel that enables two cameras to be controlled simultaneously, so stereographic shaders can control 3-D pairs of cameras from a single control panel.

With the rapid rise in interest in stereoscopic 3-D TV acquisition, many producers are using conventional 2-D trucks with HD cameras such as the Grass Valley LDK 8000 Elite. To help engineers maintain precise color matching between stereo pairs of cameras, Grass Valley has developed a new software release for its OCP 400 camera control unit, which allows the two cameras to be matched together, and then both cameras can be operated from a single control panel, behaving like a single camera with two outputs.

See Grass Valley at NAB Show Booth SL106.