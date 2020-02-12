Grass Valley Gear Tapped for NEP Europe's Olympic Coverage

MONTREAL—NEP Europe will have a busy summer covering the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo and the UEFA Euro 2020 soccer tournament. To help with its “summer of sport” coverage, the production partner has acquired a range of Grass Valley live IP production equipment to add to its OB and flypack fleet.

One of the new additions to NEP Europe’s arsenal is the GV LDX 86N cameras. These cameras feature GV’s built-in DirectIP capability that was developed in conjunction with NEP. This enables NEP to send just the camera heads to a location, while the other controls for the cameras and the production can occur off-site. With this latest addition of 60 native 4K LDX 86N cameras, NEP Europe now has more than 500 in stock.

Additional GV equipment that will be added to NEP Europe are 30 RefleX SuperXpander Kit lens adapters, as well as LDX C86N compact cameras and the 6 M/E Kahuna 9600 and Kula 3 M/E switchers.