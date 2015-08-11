Grass Valley Expands RIC TV’s HD Gear

MONTREAL – RIC TV, an affiliate of TV Record in Brazil, has added HD production equipment from Grass Valley, including the company’s LDX 80 series cameras and Karrera K-Frame S-Series switcher. RIC TV previously used Grass Valley products when outfitting one of its studios with HD equipment. This time around, RIC TV purchased three LDX 80 Flex cameras with XCU base stations and one 2 M/E Karerra K-Frame S-Series switcher.

The LDX series offers high quality imaging, processing and performance. With the GV-eLicense program, users can upgrade the LDX Flex to any other camera in the LDX 80 series based on needs.

The Karerra switchers combine mid-range switcher performance with workflows and simplified control of complex productions for multi-format support, including 1080p and 4K. The compact 6 RU video frame delivers functional integration for space efficiency, featuring a built-in Image Store still/movie storage, and dual multiviewers for up to 28 windows with tally.

Grass Valley is a provider of end-to-end TV production and content distribution workflows for broadcasters. The company is headquartered in Montreal.