Grass Valley enhances video conversion capabilities

Grass Valley has responded to customer feedback by bringing out a free, downloadable software development kit (SDK) as well as a service pack for its ADVC G Series. The SDK and service pack deliver enhancements including PC input (60p) to 59.94i or 50i frame rate conversion, as well as better integration within video workflows for system integrators using the SDK.

ADVC G-Series SDK allows system integrators to control all of the functions offered by ADVC G-Series dip switches with custom software from the USB interface, allowing for integration of the converters into existing applications. The SDK also comes with a sample application and a simple GUI, with all of the basic commands preloaded.

The ADVC G-Series service pack also includes bug fixes, as well as feature enhancements.