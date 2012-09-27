Grass Valley announces improved T2 family of intelligent digital disk recorders

Grass Valley announced that a newly designed and significantly improved T2 family of intelligent digital disk recorders (iDDRs) that are suited for live event production, post production and video-on-demand applications. With increased format support and faster signal processing, the new T2 iDDRs streamline manual processes and automate key capabilities to significantly improve a wide variety of file-based workflows.

The new T2 range, consisting of the T2 Express, T2 Pro, and T2 Elite models, all include faster signal processing, generous storage capacity, and secure 2.5in HDD or SSD storage drives that allow users to work faster and smarter, while supporting more native file formats and compression codecs, including those from Grass Valley and a variety of third parties.

Both the T2 Express and Pro models provide up to 1TB (or 14 hours) of full 1080i HD content storage, with even more storage for 720p HD and 480i SD formats. The T2 Elite model provides up to 600GB (or 8 hours) of full 1080i HD content storage using SSD.

Improvements over previous T2 models include real-time SD/HD crossconversion. The new T2 models can also crossconvert HD formats (between 720p and 1080i) in real time. File format support now includes XDCAM HD422, XDCAM EX HD 35 Mb/s, AVC-Intra 100, GF 100Mb/s and AVCHD.

Live Events:

T2 is suited for live event production where content must be available for playback to large-screen projectors or scoreboards. Applications include sporting events, trade shows, product launches, concerts and seminar presentations.

Live production:

T2 can serve as an entry-level video server in smaller-budget production facilities, such as colleges and community access stations.

Post production:

T2 can aid in editing as a near online source for content to be used in post production. It can also store finished programs for playback at live events or in kiosks.

Video-on-demand:

T2 can be used to loop playlists for hours of uninterrupted and unattended playback. Applications include standalone kiosks, trade show displays, museums and art galleries, and theme parks. Remote control (via RS-422 or GPIO) allows T2 to react to external inputs. In addition, synchronized 2-channel playback supports delivery of 3-D content or presentations that span multiple displays.