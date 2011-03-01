Graphics, animation products
MOTION GRAPHICS
FX Group motion graphics
Motion graphics packages, 3-D animation, show graphics packages and branding; FX Group and Giant Octopus are now one company, creating a one-stop shop for motion graphics/branding packages, as well as set and lighting design; specializing in HD for news, sports and entertainment shows appearing on broadcast, cable, Web and mobile.
www.fxgroup.tv
Booth: C7222
GRAPHICS PLATFORM
Chyron AXIS
Cloud-computing graphics creator is designed to simplify, streamline and facilitate the graphics creation workload across many users in a broadcast operation; AXIS services include high-resolution maps, 3D charts, financial quotes and a virtually unlimited set of tools for topical news graphics creation; provides broadcast production staff with prebuilt templates that they can leverage for quick creation of graphics for multiple outlets.
www.chyron.com
Booth: SL1520
