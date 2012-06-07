GoPro launches Wi-Fi BacPac, Wi-Fi Remote Combo Kit

GoPro has released its Wi-Fi BacPac and Wi-Fi Remote Combo Kit, which allows users to control multiple GoPro cameras at the same time using a smartphone, tablet or the included waterproof Wi-Fi Remote.

Additional features include live streaming video from GoPro cameras to smartphones, tablets and directly to the Web via a soon-to-be-released software update. The Wi-Fi BacPac attaches to the back of GoPro cameras to make them Wi-Fi enabled. The waterproof and wearable Wi-Fi Remote can control up to 50 GoPro cameras at a time from a range of 600ft.

The Wi-Fi BacPac + Wi-Fi Remote Combo Kit is now available on GoPro.com and at retailers across the United States and Europe with availability expanding globally. A future software update will enable live video streaming to the Web directly from a GoPro camera.