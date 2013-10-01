GoPro Launches Hero3+

SAN MATEO, CALIF. —GoPro announced the availability of its new Hero3+ line of cameras featuring a 20 percent smaller and lighter design and 30 percent better battery life than previous models. These upgrades combine with an improved lens and convenient new video capture modes to produce the most advanced and easy-to-use GoPro, yet. In addition, GoPro announced several new mounting accessories that further enable immersive content capture during any activity. The Hero3+ line of cameras and accessories are now available at GoPro.com,and at select retailers worldwide.



GoPro specalizes in self-capture cams. It says an average of three GoPro videos are uploaded to YouTube every minute. The Hero3+ Black Edition is waterproof up to 40 meters when installed in the housing, has faster Wi-Fi, accoding to GoPro, and provides a new “SuperView” video mode for what the company refers to as “ the world’s most immersive wide-angle perspective.” It also has an auto low-light mode and a new lens fo sharper images.



The Hero3+ Black Edition camera has a suggested retail price of $399.99.