Google Cloud Launches Transcoder API
By Phil Kurz
The new API supports MPEG-4, MPEG-DASH and HLS encoding in Google Cloud
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—Google announced the launch of its Transcoder API, the first in a series of new video-focused APIs to assist developers using Google Cloud.
The new API enables developers to create several consumer streaming formats, including MPEG-4, MPEG-DASH (Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP) and HTTP Live Streaming (HLS), the company said.
Writing in a blog post, John Pallet, product manager at Google Cloud, said the Transcoder API supports the H.264, VP9 and HEVC codecs as well as full partitioning to enable quick encoding of large video files.
Google is calling the product release a “preview availability” of the Transcoder API.
Documentation and pricing are available online, the company said.
