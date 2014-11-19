Goldcrest Post Buys Pablo Rio and Pablo PA for 4K

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Goldcrest Post has invested in two Quantel Pablo Rio 4K color and finishing systems and Pablo PA conform, preparation and workflow software to provide a 4K-plus post production workflow.



Located in New York’s West Village, Goldcrest Post is a market leading supplier of picture and sound post production services for award winning film and television. Goldcrest Post provides picture post services, including on-set and near set dailies, creative editorial, color grading, finishing and full DCP creation services. Goldcrest will migrate from its Quantel Pablo systems to Pablo Rio and Pablo PA to take advantage of the 8 gig fiber SAN access, extended Codec File creation, real time playback and grading of soft-mounted virtualized full resolution media, and sophisticated AMA conforms of Avid Projects directly into the Quantel, preserving speed changes, resizing, and key framing.



Pablo Rio is Quantel’s color and finishing system. Pablo Rio runs on high-performance PC hardware and exploits Nvidia Maximus multi-GPU technology to deliver interactivity and productivity, with realtime performance at 4K 60p and beyond. Pablo Rio is available as software only and as a range of Quantel-backed turnkey systems.



Goldcrest Post New York's choice of the Quantel Pablo Rio platform, per Tim Spitzer, managing director, “was based on the fact that our existing Quantel systems have served us very well providing us for many years the most advanced editorial and color grading toolset available. However, we now want the expanded processing power, speed, and expanded toolset of Pablo Rio to both service and stay ahead of our industry’s on-going migration to ever higher resolution, higher bit depth, and wider color gamut including ACES and eventual Rec.2020 workflows. Pablo Rio’s feature set provides us with an all-in-one post package to deliver the highest quality deliverables to our feature, episodic, and restoration clients.”