GlobeCast, NETIA to address international content management, delivery, distribution

GlobeCast and NETIA will co-exhibit at the 2011 NAB Show with a focus on global distribution, MAM and international content playout.

The booth will feature live demos and animation addressing the needs of international broadcasters. Broadcasters will learn not only about satellite and fiber delivery of channels around the world, but also about how GlobeCast and NETIA can help them manage file-based assets for multiple platforms; create regionalized versions of content for different TV markets; ingest content locally and play out content globally; and ensure distribution to TV platforms around the world.

GlobeCast provides MAM solutions powered by the NETIA Content Management System and distribution services through its worldwide satellite and fiber network.

See GlobeCast at 2011 NAB Show Booth SU911.