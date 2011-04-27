Global Takeoff unveils YCast.TV OTT service

At the 2011 NAB Show ,Global Takeoff announced YCast.TV, an over-the-top (OTT) service that delivers live TV and VOD to TVs, PCs, smartphones and Internet tablets within minutes of setup.

YCast.TV provides broadcasters and content owners with a seamless solution for monetizing video content, which eliminates long delays traditionally associated with video content distribution.

YCast.TV enables content owners and aggregators to acquire the source signal, encode and stream video to more than a billion Internet-enabled devices, including desktop and laptop PCs, Internet set-top boxes, smartphones, Internet-enabled tablets, gaming consoles through an application, iPod/iPod Touch and connected TVs.

The YCast.TV service produces instant content monetization through advertising and subscriptions. YCast.TV content partners also benefit from geoblocking content and DRM security systems.