Gig Gear Unveils Cam-A-Lot Chair-Mounted Video Background

BROOKLYN, N.Y.—Gig Gear has introduced its Cam-A-Lot video conferencing background screen that slides onto the back of many chairs to provide a clean background during video conference calls.

The Cam-A-Lot, which blocks the entire background of the user, is dual-sided with one side being white for a clean look and the other being green for chromakeying, the company said.

“During a time when we are all video conferencing from our homes, there can be many distractions in the background, whether that’s a family member walking into the frame or just an unkempt room,” said Danny Shatzkes, founder of Gig Gear.

The background can be used for a variety of video calls, including those of a journalist broadcasting from home due to COVID-19.

PLUS: So, You're Anchoring the News from Home

Measuring 57 inches in diameter, the Cam-A-Lot collapses and folds down to 22 inches in diameter when not in use. A tote bag included with the background provides easy, portable storage, the company said.