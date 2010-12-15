German broadcaster adds Newtec satellite broadcast modulators to fleet

European public broadcaster Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR) has equipped its fleet with Newtec satellite modulators and is equipping its FÜ5 (Bocklemünd Fernsehübertragungswagen 5) DSNG broadcast truck with Newtec's DualFlow technology to provide support for both ASI and IP-based operations.

WDR's installation of Newtec's DualFlow-enabled Azimuth Broadcast Satellite Modulators provides flexibility in outside broadcast operations and simplifies the transition to full IP-based contribution.

WDR's FÜ5 is primarily used for sports news gathering and the popular early morning "Morgenmagazin" program on ARD and Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF). With Newtec's DualFlow and Newtec's Azimuth Broadcast Satellite Modulators Newtec technology, the capabilities of FÜ5 increase from dual DVB-S transport streams to dual DVB-S2 streams.

FÜ5 will maintain compatibility with the broadcaster’s existing ASI infrastructure while providing support for IP-based operations.