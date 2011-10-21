Gefen shows new 32x32 DVI matrix at AES

At AES, Gefen is showing its new GefenPRO 32 x 32 DVI matrix, a crosspoint matrix switcher that supports any combination of one-to-one or one-to-many matrix switching between any 32 computers and displays equipped with DVI. Its open architecture and modular card cage design allows different configurations of inputs/outputs with the added option to extend any number of outputs over CAT-5 cable.

The GefenPRO can be combined with any of the company's DVI extension systems to deliver high-resolution video to remote displays. An instant switch with low crosstalk between computers and displays makes it a high performing contender for any demanding professional setting.

The rack-mountable GefenPRO 32x32 DVI matrix offers a reliable alternative to networked systems for audio professionals who need access to many different workstations. An LCD front-panel display provides ongoing status and routing information, while dual internal power supplies further enhance performance. High-resolution video is supported up to 1920x1200. Matrix switching is controlled by front-panel selector buttons, RS-232 ports or IR remote.

In addition, Gefen includes 24/7 customer support across its GefenPRO line.