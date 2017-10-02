Gearhouse Broadcast France Launches Pair of Flyaway Production Units

PARIS—Gearhouse Broadcast France is going with the idea that two is better than one, as the technical supplier has announced the launch of two new 12 camera HD all-in-one Flyaway production units. These lightweight modular units provide up to 10 workstation positions for operational and technical crew and are designed to work on live sports and entertainment productions.

The Flyaway units include video and audio distribution and routing capabilities, camera control, communications systems and master control rigs. The units support 12 Sony HDC-1700 cameras and two EVS XT3 Channel Max servers, with sound and talkback possibilities.

Gearhouse has made the Flyaway units available in customizable 32RU or 20RU flight cases.