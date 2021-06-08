GBH Deploys EditShare’s EFSv Cloud Solution

BOSTON—EditShare has announced that public media producer GBH, a major content creator for PBS, has invested in EditShare’s EFSv cloud solution to upgrade and improve its media workflows in its post-production operations.

GBH was an early adopter of cloud technologies for its broader IT needs. The adoption of EFSv now moves its video production into the cloud and provides the flexibility of remote workflows.

The open EFSv platform facilitates both hybrid and cloud post-production workflows for video editors who create such critically acclaimed programs as “Nova,” “Antiques Roadshow” and “American Experience.”

“We require adaptable, efficient media systems for all of our clients,” said Tim Mangini, senior director of production technology for GBH. “EditShare’s cloud solution gives our producers flexibility and scalability. They can work wherever they want, with whomever they want, whenever they want, and only pay for the resources they actually use. They upload their media once and work from anywhere as if they were working in any GBH edit suite.”

EditShare’s approach to open platform development, specifically its support for multiple cloud providers and public APIs for integration and workflow expansion, was a key factor in GBH’s decision to select EFSv, the companies reported.

“Shifts in video production require more agility and demand the ability to accommodate changing work habits,” said Tracy Geist, chief marketing officer, EditShare. “As GBH embraces those shifts, open and flexible cloud-based solutions enable new workflows while protecting the investments made in on-premise platforms. EFSv offers GBH as well as our other customers the best of both worlds, providing frictionless storytelling workflows that are flexible and secure, while accommodating change.”