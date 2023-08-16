G&D Adds 2 Factor Authorization to its KVM Systems

KVM manufacturer G&D has added a 2-factor authorization (2FA) security feature to its KVM systems to minimize the risk of cyberattacks. 2FA for KVM systems provides access control to critical data and systems, thus offering a higher standard of security, ensuring that only authorized users can access the systems. This additional security level contributes to protecting sensitive data and significantly reducing the risk of cyberthreats, G&D said.

Until now, user authentication for KVM systems involved a password query. The optional 2FA introduces a second, ownership-based factor that provides an additional level of security. A Time-Based-One-Time-Password (TOTP) is used for this, a password that is valid for a limited time and can only be used once.

2FA can be implemented either through authenticator apps or hardware tokens, depending on the user’s individual requirements and preferences. The user can select between using the device's internal authentication server or an external directory service such as LDAP, Active Directory, Radius, or TACACS+. G&D says the 2-factor authentication option for KVM systems “represents a further step towards a safer and more secure environment for critical infrastructures.”

In matrix installations, the feature ensures increased security by providing an optional additional layer of security for access to critical data and systems. In extender applications, in which 2FA is included by default, this feature also brings significant benefits.