G&D Adds 2 Factor Authorization to its KVM Systems
2FA enhances cybersecurity and ensures only authorized users have access
KVM manufacturer G&D has added a 2-factor authorization (2FA) security feature to its KVM systems to minimize the risk of cyberattacks. 2FA for KVM systems provides access control to critical data and systems, thus offering a higher standard of security, ensuring that only authorized users can access the systems. This additional security level contributes to protecting sensitive data and significantly reducing the risk of cyberthreats, G&D said.
Until now, user authentication for KVM systems involved a password query. The optional 2FA introduces a second, ownership-based factor that provides an additional level of security. A Time-Based-One-Time-Password (TOTP) is used for this, a password that is valid for a limited time and can only be used once.
2FA can be implemented either through authenticator apps or hardware tokens, depending on the user’s individual requirements and preferences. The user can select between using the device's internal authentication server or an external directory service such as LDAP, Active Directory, Radius, or TACACS+. G&D says the 2-factor authentication option for KVM systems “represents a further step towards a safer and more secure environment for critical infrastructures.”
In matrix installations, the feature ensures increased security by providing an optional additional layer of security for access to critical data and systems. In extender applications, in which 2FA is included by default, this feature also brings significant benefits.
Introduced to the public for the first time at ISE 2023 for KVM-over-IP systems, the feature is now being incorporated into all G&D products with a network connection. Existing customers will receive the extended system options with the next firmware release. Further information can be found at http://www.gdsys.com.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.