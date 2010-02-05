Gallaudet University adds Ross Video CrossOver 12
Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., has added Ross Video’s CrossOver 12 multidefinition production switcher for student and departmental live recording and live-to-air production.
Gallaudet began using CrossOver in January for its student-run production operations. Students produce various local news, information and entertainment programs and assist in the production of materials for use in classrooms, as a public service or for distance education.
CrossOver helps students become familiar with live studio production techniques involving multiple cameras and other sources. CrossOver also serves as a stepping stone for students who wish to move toward using the Ross Vision production switcher in Gallaudet’s main facility.
