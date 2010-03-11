Fujinon to showcase telephoto sports zoom

Fujinon will highlight the XA88x9.3BESM-SK telephoto sports zoom lens with the company’s Precision Focus Assist at the 2010 NAB Show.

The company will show its new output connector for most sports lenses to support use with virtual applications, such as those used to create the first-down marker in football, statistical displays and virtual advertising. With the connector, no additional lenses modifications are required.

Fujinon also will show its series of PL mount lenses featuring fast T speeds with color-matched 4K optical performance. All four PL Mount zooms, including the 18-85mm T2.0, 75mm-400mm T2.8-T3.8, 24mm-180mm T2.6 and the 14.5mm-45mm T2.0, are similar in size and weight. Uniform gear placement and front-barrel diameters enable quick and efficient lens changes.

