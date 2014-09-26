Fujinon Lenses Capture U.S. Open Action in F&F's GTX-17 Debut

CLEARWATER, FLA.—F&F Productions placed an order for 17 new Fujinon lenses, including nine XA99x8.4 ultra-wide field lenses, four HA18x5.5 ENG wide-angle lenses, and four HA23x7.6 telephoto ENG lenses, bringing the total number of Fujinon lenses it has ordered over the last four months to 29 units.



While the lens order made earlier this year was part of an overall camera/lens purchase for the GTX-15 mobile unit as well as F&F’s pool inventory, the new order was specifically for the company’s new GTX-17 mobile unit. The GTX-17 made its debut at the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament held in Flushing, N.Y., earlier this month.



In addition to the U.S. Open, F&F’s GTX Signature Series Fleet has served as the production facilities for CBS’ SEC package and ESPN College Football.



Earlier this year, from April 5-8, 2014, three F&F HD trucks were busy covering the 2014 NCAA Men’s Final Four championship basketball game. At the successful conclusion of that job, the mobile units then drove directly to the Bank United Center, in Miami to work at the 2014 Billboard Latin Music Awards, which aired live on Telemundo on April 24, 2014. Things really heated up when F&F Productions was hired to provide mobile production services for the 2014 International Indian Film Academy Awards festival. Held concurrently with the Billboard Latin Music Awards, the IIFA Awards festival was a star-studded event, from April 24-26, 2014 in Tampa, Fla., watched by close to 800 million viewers worldwide.