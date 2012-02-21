Fujifilm to Debut New ENG/EFP lenses at 2012 NAB

Fujinon HA19x7.4BERM/BERD 2/3-inch ENG/EFP lens

At the 2012 NAB Show, the Optical Devices Division of Fujifilm North America Corporation will showcase three new lenses with superior optics and corner resolution, as well as demonstrate established products.Making its worldwide debut, the XA20xs8.5BERM is the newest member of the cost-effective 2/3-inch Exceed ENG lens series.It has a telephoto lens with a 2x range extender, an ergonomic digital servo, Quick Zoom, inner focus, as well as rear controls for zoom and focus on tripods.



Making their U.S. debut are two new ENG/EFP lenses:the Premier HA19x7.4BERM/BERD 2/3-inch high-performance ENG/EFP lens; and the XA19x7.4BESM-D8 compact, 2/3-inch, box-style studio HDTV field lens, designed for high-end entertainment and news studio applications.The company will also demonstrate its Premier Series of PL Mount Zoom Lenses featuring fast T-speeds and 4K-resolution from 14.5 to 400mm; as well as the XA50x9.5BE SM HD field telephoto lens.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Fujifilm-Optical Devices Division will be at booth C7525.