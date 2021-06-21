Fujifilm Rolls Out New Fujinon Lenses

VALHALLA, N.Y.— Fujifilm North America Corporation has announced that its Optical Devices Division will gradually launch a series of 17 Fujinon broadcast portable zoom lenses featuring the newly developed S10 digital drive unit.

The lenses are designed to meet the growing demand for robotic systems to streamline television production and to tap into the demand for more precise and responsive lenses that provide valuable positional zoom, focus, and iris data.

The company noted that the 17 Fujinon broadcast zoom lenses equipped with the S10 were developed with cutting-edge mechatronics engineering technology and offer improved drive unit response to zoom and focus without delay even during pan and tilt operations. T

“The S10 is the most advanced servo drive ever built for handheld lenses,” said Thomas Fletcher, director of marketing, Optical Devices Division, Fujifilm North America Corporation. “Early feedback from robotic manufacturers after testing confirms that has confirmed that this new drive’s performance is comparable to, and in many cases exceeds, the performance of similar products from current market competitors.”

S10-equipped lenses can also output positional information on zoom, focus, and iris, enabling high-precision position detection. This allows live video footage to be combined with virtual video.

The enhanced zoom and focus response helps camera operators shoot video exactly as intended, even when using the zoom demand/focus demand units or shooting with a shoulder-mounted camera.