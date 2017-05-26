Fujifilm Launches MK50-135mm Cinema Lens

WAYNE, N.J.—The Optical Devices Division of Fujifilm is ready to roll out the latest in the MK series of cinema lenses, the Fujinon MK50-135mm T2.9 zoom lens. A companion lens to the MK18-55mm T2.9 zoom lens, the MK50-135mm has the same size and weight as the MK18-55mm, but features a focal length of 50-135mm.

The MK50-135mm weighs in at 2.16 pounds with front diameters of 85mm and lengths of 206mm. It offers a minimum object distance of 3.93 feet. All MK lenses are designed for E-mount cameras and require only one matte box and one filter size between lenses. Additional features include a macro function for a broader range of close-up shooting and gears for the three rings are positioned in the exact same place, eliminating the need to reposition accessories.

X mount versions of the MK lenses used in the Fujifilm X series digital cameras are being developed for launch by the end of the year.

Fujifilm is now offering the MK50-135mm lens for $3,999, with delivery slated to begin in mid-July.