Fujifilm Introduces New Fujinon LA16x8BRM 4K Lens

SYDNEY—Fujifilm’s new Fujinon LA16x8BRm 2/3-inch professional 4K lens fits like a glove with Blackmagic’s URSA Broadcast camera, as the company specifically designed the lightweight and compact lens for the Blackmagic camera to provide 4K and HD resolution.

With a rear focus mechanism design, the LA16x8BRM weighs in at 1.6kg. It features a single button electronic flange adjustment with a macro switch function, which allows for closer shooting than MOD up to 0.05 metres. The lens also has a focal length of 8-128mm and an F value of F1.9-2.8.

Specifically for the Blackmagic URSA camera, the LA16x8BRM lens boasts a 16x zoom ratio suitable for EFP, news and studio shooting.