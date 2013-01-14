FUJIFILM delivers first PL 19-90 Cabrio lenses

FUJIFILM has announced the first deliveries of its PL 19-90 Cabrio ZK4.7x19 lens to video rental companies SIM Digital and AbelCine.

The Cabrio lens, introduced at the 2012 NAB Show, is part of the company’s PREMIER PL Mount Zoom family. The lightweight and compact ZK4.7x19 features an exclusive detachable servo drive unit that makes it suitable for use as a standard Cine PL lens or as an ENG-Style lens.

Toronto-based SIM Digital ordered 14 Cabrio lenses following NAB and received its first shipment in August. New York-based equipment reseller and rental company AbelCine purchased a large number of lenses and has received delivery of dozens of them thus far.

The FUJINON PL 19-90 lens covers the 31.5mm sensor size on a digital cinema style camera, ensuring the image captured will cover large sensors for optimal, full-frame resolutions. The lens features flange focal distance adjustment, macro function, and is Lens Data System and /i metadata compatible.