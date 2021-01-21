Fujifilm Debuts Two 8K Broadcast Zoom Lenses

TOKYO—Fujifilm has announced that it will release two new broadcast zoom lenses, the Fujinon HP66x15.2-ESM (HP66x15.2) and the Fujinon HP12x7.6ERD-S9 (HP12x7.6), which each feature optical technology to produce 8K UHD video.

The HP66x15.2 is a box type zoom lens that can reach a focal length of 1,000mm and a zoom magnification of 66x. The HP12x7.6, meanwhile, is a portable type zoom lens covering the focal length range from 7.6mm to 91mm in telephoto.

Both lenses, per Fujifilm, feature vivid color reproduction and strong contrast through Fujifilm’s HT-EBC (High Transmittance Electron Beam Coating) mutlilayered coating technology to help produce HDR images.

They also feature the new Remote Back Focus function, which enables adjusting the back focus remotely from a broadcast van. The lenses can be combined with the focus position demand unit Fujinon EPD-51A-D02/F03, which facilitates focus adjustment.

Additional features include a nine-blade iris that helps achieve a natural bokeh and a 16-bit encoder as standard, enabling high-resolution output of lens data and connection with systems like virtual studios for combining computer graphics with live video footage.

Both the HP66x15.2 and HP12x7.6 lens will be available starting in February.