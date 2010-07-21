Front Porch Digital to showcase latest version of DIVArchive, DIVAdirector

At IBC2010, Front Porch Digital will showcase DIVArchive v6.3, the latest version of the DIVArchive content storage management system.



DIVArchive v6.3 is capable of full integration with popular media industry editing and production tools, including Avid Interplay, Apple Final Cut Pro and Apple Final Cut Server.



The latest release of DIVArchive offers integration with Avid Interplay, making it easier for users of Avid's media asset management system to access content stored under DIVArchive management. New DIVArchive features include multiresolution object support, subclip partial restore, best-effort restore, advanced Avid asset search within the DIVArchive user interface and full Unicode asset support.



The company also will introduce the DIVAdirector v4.1 media asset management system. The latest version adds a revamped and simplified browser interface and support for identification and retrieval of clips with noncontiguous time code.



See Front Porch Digital at IBC2010 Stand 7.B15.