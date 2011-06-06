French post house gives Pablo a 3-D makeover

The Ciné Dia Group, a French film laboratory and post house located just outside Paris, has upgraded its Quantel Pablo, purchased in 2007, to full 4K and stereoscopic 3-D capability. The company provides the film and television industry with a wide range of services, such as theatrical copies of trailers, commercials and long-form movies. It also is one of the premiere private restoration laboratories in France.

“When we first bought our Pablo, the post-production industry had already fully embraced digital techniques,” said Daniel Colland, CEO of Ciné Dia, explaining the decision to upgrade the in-house system. “However our lab work was still mainly film-based. The cinema industry is now increasingly going digital, 4K and 3-D.”