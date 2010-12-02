French national broadcaster deploys disaster recovery system

France Télévisions has installed a disaster recovery solution using Thomson Video Networks' Sapphire broadcast servers and ProConsultant Informatique LOUISE broadcast management software.

Thomson Video Networks and ProConsultant Informatique collaborated to develop a tightly integrated solution for the French national broadcaster.

The disaster recovery system provides backup for 19 channels at the headquarters of France Télévisions in Paris. The Sapphire servers from Thomson Video Networks provide a comprehensive feature set within the compressed domain, operating under the control of the ProConsultant Informatique LOUISE software package.

Sapphire supports MPEG-2 and H.264 formats, dynamic re-encoding of audio and video to guarantee seamless frame-accurate transitions, and provides additional master control switcher, graphics inserter and CG functionality.