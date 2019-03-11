French Broadcaster Equips Eight Studios With Studer Consoles, Routing

PARIS—NextRadioTV, a French multi-media services company with TV, radio and digital operations, has outfitted eight studios in its new broadcast facility with Studer by Harman mixing consoles and routing systems.

Working with Paris-based Harman distributor Audiopole and systems integrator Red Bee Media, NextRadioTV equipped the studios with an eye toward improving efficiency and setting each up as a multipurpose space with identical equipment.

In April 2018, telecom operator and media firm Altice France, completed an acquisition of NextRadioTV. With the takeover, NextRadioTV moved to a new facility inside the Altice France headquarters with twice as many studios.

“When they [NextRadioTV] decided to move to a new premises, we started discussing the project, and they said that they wanted to use same type of console in both the radio and TV studios,” said Audiopole managing partner Jean-Phillipe Blanchard.

NextRadioTV installed identical Studer Vista V consoles in seven of the studios, which make it fast and easy to switch between radio and television with little to no downtime, said Harman.

The Studer Vista V console uses the company’s Quad Star technology and Infinity Core processor, which delivers the DSP power needed for demanding mixing tasks, as well as the redundancy to ensure uninterrupted broadcasts, it said.

The Vistonics interface and FaderGlow technology enable engineers to understand at a glance all important console parameters, thus speeding up live, complex workflows.

NewRadioTV’s largest new studio can be used for live television and radio broadcasts with a studio audience. For this application, the broadcaster has deployed a Studer Vista X console with the power and flexibility to deliver separate audience and broadcast mixes. The Vista X and Vista V share similar interfaces, so NextRadioTV engineers can leverage the same workflow in each studio.

The new facility also is outfitted with 10 Studer Compact Stage Boxes to support a high density of inputs for complex broadcasts, Harman said. A Studer Compact Remote Bay in each studio adds redundancy.

Two Studer Infinity Core 400 units provide centralized master audio routing, which makes I/Os from any of the studios available anywhere in the facility. Together, they are capable of accepting 5,000 inputs and outputs, Harman said. NextRadioTV also leverages the system’s ability to perform precise automatic mixing to add commentary to audio feeds received from sporting events throughout Europe.

