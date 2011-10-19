Fraunhofer IIS and Cube-Tec develop new digitization procedure for video archives

The Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS, in Erlangen, and Cube-Tec are jointly developing a new procedure for the high-quality and automated digitization of analog video cassettes. Computer software is used to realize the complete signal-processing path of the tape machine. This enables new forms of quality control, signal processing and the generation of technical metadata, which was previously not possible with the use of video recorders.

The digitization of the half-inch formats such as Betacam and Betacam SP is currently paramount in the project, although older formats such as U-Matic can also be digitized using this procedure. The Cube-Tec QUADRIGA Video provides automated input control and the generation of meta data, the high-performance Dobbin rendering system for coding, restoration and file transfer, with the processing software developed by Fraunhofer IIS.