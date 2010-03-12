Fraunhofer audio codecs go Android

Germany’s Fraunhofer IIS has introduced a range of MPEG audio codecs suitable for implementation on Android-based mobile phones. Technologies include the MPEG-4 HE-AAC v2 standard, the codec of choice for any mobile multimedia application including DTV and radio broadcasting as well as Internet radio streaming over 3G or WiFi connections.

Fraunhofer is also offering MPEG Surround, the new ISO standard codec that brings multichannel audio to mobile devices and living rooms. Operating on top of existing audio codecs such as HE-AAC, it enables content providers targeting mobile devices to deliver the highest surround audio quality at stereo bit rates to handsets equipped with conventional headphones. Music and video streaming as well as mobile TV services can be enhanced with a surround-sound experience without an increase in audio bit rate. At the same time, legacy devices play the streams in excellent stereo quality.

Fraunhofer’s MPEG audio software portfolio for Android is completed by offerings including MPEG AAC-LC, HD-AAC and AAC-ELD codecs. All software libraries are specifically optimized for low resource consumption on Android-based devices.

Fraunhofer IIS is involved in all MPEG audio standardization activities and offers quick access to product-ready implementations on embedded processors. Implementations are available for all popular platforms, including ARM, MIPS, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Freescale, PowerPC Starcore and other processors.