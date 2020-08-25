Frame.io Platform Updates to v3.7

NEW YORK—Video review and collaboration platform Frame.io has announced the release of its latest version, 3.7, touting new features that the company says focus on speed, precision and security.

Among the new features for Frame.io is a file sharing app called Frame.io Transfer. Transfer is meant to enable users to upload and download large files, entire folders or entire projects with ease. The app can also monitor progress updates, prioritize transfer job order and configure bandwidth. Additional features for the app include desktop notifications, configurable overwrite behavior and a new allocation panel.

The Frame.io v3.7 update also has its benefits for the latest edition of Final Cut Pro X, 10.4.9. These include new proxy media tools to move and share media, the ability to add keywords, rename clips, sort them between Events or cut them straight into the timeline while files are downloading.

Frame.io now also supports HDR playback on all HDR-compatible iOS devices. Users can upload PQ files in 2020 or P3 colorspace in any codec they prefer and Frame.io can create a 4K 10-bit HEVC proxy that will play back on supported iOS devices. Frame.io will also tone map to SDR formats in legacy iOS devices. Users can also AirPlay content to any HDR-10 compatible display.

There are also new admin controls that let account owners and administrators set up safeguards that protect content and control viewing, downloading and sharing permissions. The features include internal watermark ID, template modification on Watermark ID and role-based permissions.

Also, Frame.io v3.7 has added iOS player control improvements, which include jump forward and backward, scrubbing preview and move-to and copy-to features.

