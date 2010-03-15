Fox supports multilingual audio with new SSL console

The Fox network’s engineering and operations division has installed a new 32-channel C10 HD digital audio broadcast console from Solid State Logic to support a number of recently launched Spanish-language programming, including the live studio show “Fox Football Fone-In” on Fox Soccer Channel.

The console includes two Alpha-Link Live and two eight-channel Alpha-Link RMP (remote mic preamp) units, to addresses the multiformat audio needs of the Fox Sports International (FSI) channel.

The C10 HD console offers the flexibility to take multilingual audio elements from international games and configure the feeds for FSI delivery to local audiences. The console is also used to add English and Spanish commentary tracks to each game and for the “Fox Football Fone-In” program. The show uses in-studio talent and guests to field questions from the Internet and phone calls.