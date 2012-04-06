FOR-A to showcase SmartDirect live production system at NAB Show

FOR-A will demonstrate its new SmartDirect all-in-one live production system at the 2012 NAB Show.

Powered by a Brainstorm graphics engine and FOR-A's MBP-1244 video processor, the PC-based system delivers high-end graphics and uses templates and automated playlists to simplify video production workflows. Introduced at IBC2011, the system was first referred to as "Smart Studio" and has now been officially dubbed "SmartDirect."

With Brainstorm's Easy On Air Graphics template-based CG interface, SmartDirect can key graphics over background video internally or output key and fill signals for an external mix. Brainstorm eStudio can be used to create 3D templates, while 2D templates can be created using Adobe Photoshop or Microsoft PowerPoint. A built-in map data converter allows still or animated maps to be used as templates, which can be enhanced with text or objects.

See FOR-A at 2012 NAB Show booth C5219.