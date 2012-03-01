FOR-A to show HVS-4000HS, MFR-3232 switchers at CABSAT 2012

FOR-A announces that it will have a strong presence at CABSAT 2012. This year’s tradeshow takes place Feb. 28 through March 1, 2012, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre in the UAE. The company will showcase a wide range of products, two of which are being shown in the Middle East for the first time.

These two HD/SD products — both of which debuted at NAB 2011 — include the HVS-4000HS digital video switcher and MFR-3232 routing switcher. A multiformat production switcher available in 2-, 2.5-, or 3M/E configurations, the HVS-4000HS integrates DVE, multiviewer, up-/downconverter, video file support, and external device control, among other features.

Leveraging the format converter, the switcher can mix HD and SD signals up to 48 inputs and 24 outputs. Also in the CABSAT booth will be the HVS-350HS HD/SD 1.5-M/E video switcher — a compact, 3RU switcher.

The MFR-3232 is the company’s top-of-the-line model in the MFR-5000 Series of multiformat routing switchers. It scales from 16x16 in 1RU to a 32x32 capacity in a 2RU space. The routers support tight integration with multiviewers, as well as a built-in Web server that provides external control using a browser.