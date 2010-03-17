FOR-A to introduce multiformat player

FOR-A will introduce the MBP-100MP multiformat player at the 2010 NAB Show. Part of the MediaConcierge family of MXF producs, the MBP-100MP offers HD/SD-SDI baseband output of major file formats used in video production.

Equipped with the HD/SD-SDI output, the MBP-100MP supports playback of a number of files, including P2HD (DVCPRO HD and AVC-Intra), XDCAM (EX, HD and HD422), Ikegami GF, Apple QuickTime (DVCPRO codec), HDV and AVCHD. The 1RU player features 128GB of solid-state storage and includes remote control via Ethernet or RS422.

Control software for the MBP-100MP uses thumbnail images so users can confirm the content of recorded clips at a glance, complete with file format, file name and time code. By incorporating the footage into FOR-A’s MediaConcierge media management system, the MBP-100MP can also be used as a clip server.

See FOR-A at NAB Show Booth C5219.