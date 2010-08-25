FOR-A to introduce LTO-5 video archiving recorder

FOR-A will unveil its new LTR-100HS LTO-5 video archiving recorder at IBC2010.



The new LTR-100HS video archiving recorder bridges the gap between video and file-based LTO-5 storage with a one-box solution. Housed in a half-width 3RU that includes an LCD video monitor, 2TB of hard disk storage, VTR-style controls and an LTO-5 data cassette deck along with HD/SD-SDI video and audio connections, the LTR-100HS records and replays file-based MEPG-2 MXF at up to 50Mb/s.

LTO-5’s Linear Tape File System (LTFS) is open technology that enables reading and writing of files on PCs as ordinary external storage. Users can store programs or unedited footage onto LTO-5 cartridges, place them on the shelf or take a pack of material on-site to support OB or other remote operations.



See FOR-A at IBC Stand 2.A51.

