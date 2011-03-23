For-A to Debut HVS-4000 Production Switcher

HVS-4000

For-A will showcase its new HVS-4000 multiformat video switcher. Available in 2 M/E, 2.5 M/E or 3 M/E models, the switcher is loaded with standard features to handle complex video productions, and offers optional support for 3 Gbps and 3D production.



The HVS-4000 comes with a control panel for the 2 M/E version and one for the 2.5 M/E and 3 M/E models. The 2 M/E switcher comes with either 16 or 24 buttons. The control panel for the 2.5 M/E and 3 M/E models enables direct access to preset content. And the 2.5 and 3 M/E versions come with either 24 or 32 buttons.



With its simple panel operation, the HVS-4000 lets the operator switch between HD and SD signals and the various HD formats. With the optional up/down/cross converter card installed, the system can support mixed input from HD and SD devices.



With its optional stereo 3D function, the HVS-4000 can handle the left and right video from a stereo camera as a pair, allowing the operator to switch or invert video, add delays, and adjust parallax. The M/E count does not change even if used as a stereoscopic 3D switcher.



For-A will be at booth C5219.



