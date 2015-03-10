For-A to Debut 4K Production Switcher at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - For-A’s HVS-2000 video production switcher will make its U.S. debut at the 2015 NAB Show. As the newest Hanabi switcher, the HVS-2000 supports SD, HD, 3G and 4K productions, and up to 48 inputs/18 outputs or 40 inputs/22 outputs (optionally).

The HVS-2000 can be used for live events, studio and truck production, and other applications. A new Flexakey feature lets operators add, move and multiply key and DVE layers to traditional M/E or Me-lite resources.

Me-lite transforms a traditional aux bus into a functional mix effects with cuts, mix, wipes, keys and DVEs with full preview. It enables the HVS-2K engine to offer the production capabilities of a fully functional 6 M/E switcher.

It also includes a four-channel media player capable of storing still images and clips with memory back-up, frame synchronizers on every input, a frame grab for image capture on any input, re-sizer for SD to HD migration, 12 keyers with up to 12 floating/assignable 2.5D and 3D DVE effects, and up to four independent user configurable multi-viewers.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. For-A will be in booth C5117. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com